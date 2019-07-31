Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $177.85

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.85.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $357,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after buying an additional 128,514 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,980,000 after buying an additional 1,619,703 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,269,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,025,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,315,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,669. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

