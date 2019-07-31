Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $58.22

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 987,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,666. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,338 shares of company stock worth $2,083,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

