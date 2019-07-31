Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $69.29

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

