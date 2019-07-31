Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $26.56

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN remained flat at $$20.55 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,233. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

