Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.88

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.50. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.18%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.