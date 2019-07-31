Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Price Target at $66.86

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. 19,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,307. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $132,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $243,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,511 shares of company stock worth $3,120,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $50,808,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 774.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 711,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,156,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,575 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 340.9% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 348,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.