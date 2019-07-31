Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.32 Million

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $676.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.80 million. TransUnion reported sales of $603.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TransUnion by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

TRU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

