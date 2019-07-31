Brokerages Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. National Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 193.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 2,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.