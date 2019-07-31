Brokerages Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. National Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Beverage.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 193.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 2,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.