Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 212.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 220,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $194.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

