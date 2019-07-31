Brokerages Anticipate SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. SLM reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SLM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,117,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 117.7% in the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,189,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares during the period.

SLM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

