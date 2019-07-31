Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,215,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.1% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $531,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.39. 4,621,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

