Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braskem SA ADR (NYSE:BAK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Braskem shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 147,397 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
