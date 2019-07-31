Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braskem SA ADR (NYSE:BAK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Braskem shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 147,397 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braskem by 1,472.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 85,837 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Braskem by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

