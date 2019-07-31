BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Up 1.8%

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, approximately 412 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock has a market cap of $250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

