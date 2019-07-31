BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Up 1.8%

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, approximately 412 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
The stock has a market cap of $250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.
BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.95%.
About BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.