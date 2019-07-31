Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

