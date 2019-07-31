Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 3,066,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,424,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

