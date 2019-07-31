BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.54.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

BWA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,760. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after buying an additional 879,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,671,000 after buying an additional 219,190 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

