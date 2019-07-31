Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $9,328,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,166,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.