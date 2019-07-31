Bombardier (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.67 billion.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.