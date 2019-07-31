Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $383,566.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.05846187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

