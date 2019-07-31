Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.11-2.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.11-2.28 EPS.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,909. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

