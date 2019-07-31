BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

