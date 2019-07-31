Bitrue Coin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Day (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $1.69 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

