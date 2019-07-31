Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6,007.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,007.00 and approximately $21,315.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00160838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005721 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004867 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041756 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.