BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. BitBall has a market capitalization of $74,194.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

BitBall's total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,415,871 tokens. BitBall's official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall's official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

