BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of BEAT stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. 592,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAT. Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

