BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 9,820 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 1,278,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $600,688.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

