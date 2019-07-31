Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Up 1%

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Biocorrx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocorrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocorrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.