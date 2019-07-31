Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Up 1%

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01.
About Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)
BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.
