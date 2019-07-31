Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading Down 1.4%

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.05 ($0.42), 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

