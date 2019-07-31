BidaskClub Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.66.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 86,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $6,840,539.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 209,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $16,521,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,579,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,842,905 shares of company stock valued at $226,726,137 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 244.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Garmin by 762.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

