BidaskClub Downgrades Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 554,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $9,756,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 253,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

