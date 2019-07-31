Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Down 19.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.46, approximately 2,245,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 444,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Belden by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 42,272 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

