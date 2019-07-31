Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.85 million.Belden also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.38-5.78 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.18.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

