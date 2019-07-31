Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

