Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

