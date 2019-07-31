Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.04. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1,017,695 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Barrick Gold to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

