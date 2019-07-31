Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
MCI opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
