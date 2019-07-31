Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

MCI opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

