Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%.

BBDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 164,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.