Barclays Reiterates GBX 7,700 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,239.41 ($94.60).
LON:RB opened at GBX 6,404 ($83.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,449.72.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
