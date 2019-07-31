Barclays Reiterates GBX 7,700 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,239.41 ($94.60).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,404 ($83.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,449.72.

In related news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

