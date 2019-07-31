BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.46

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.