Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

