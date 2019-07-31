Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 640,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

