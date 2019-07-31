Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CNB Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

