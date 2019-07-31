Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.16–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.4-58.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.48–0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 292,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,773,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,394 shares of company stock valued at $28,203,587. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

