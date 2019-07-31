Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 273,379 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,830. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

