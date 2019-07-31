Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 2.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 126.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 29,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,013. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $72.93.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.01.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

