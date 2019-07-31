B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.13 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,099. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91.

In related news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $94,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

