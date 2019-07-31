AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of AxoGen worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Verastem to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $472,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

