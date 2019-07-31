Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,145,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,267,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,229 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 25.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 965,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

