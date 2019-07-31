Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $9.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 416,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,997. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

