Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 81,204.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,468,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 423,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,805,000 after purchasing an additional 333,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,924. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

